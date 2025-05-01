  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Leisure Suit Larry games on Steam to be delisted soon

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,055
Leisure Suit Larry games on Steam to be delisted soon, get em' while you can.

1746112444569.png


Leisure Suit Larry - Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored
Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
Leisure Suit Larry 2 - Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places)
Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Leisure Suit Larry 6 - Shape Up Or Slip Out
Leisure Suit Larry 7 - Love for Sail
 
