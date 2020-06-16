Leisure Suit Larry Bundle - $1.99

Looks like its on sale again...
https://www.fanatical.com/en/bundle/leisure-suit-larry-bundle
Includes
- Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places)
- Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
- Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up Or Slip Out
- Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored