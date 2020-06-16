Leisure Suit Larry Bundle - $1.99

Z

Ziontrain

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 13, 2018
Messages
233
Looks like its on sale again...

https://www.fanatical.com/en/bundle/leisure-suit-larry-bundle

Includes
  • Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
  • Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places)
  • Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
  • Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
  • Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up Or Slip Out
  • Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,341
The adventure series genre was such a great segment in the early days of gaming. I'm glad people are still somewhat interested in it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top