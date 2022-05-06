Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 8K Resolution With ReShade Ray Tracing Global Illumination is Absolutely Lovely

A graphical 8K showcase has been released for the recently-released PC version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, complete with ReShade Ray Tracing effects.The most recent entry in the Lego videogame series is one of the series’ best, and boasts some impressive scenery, especially on PC. Of course, the typical ‘Lego’ visual style has to appeal to you, but it’s by no means a bad-looking game. Unfortunately, the game currently doesn’t support Ray Tracing on any platform, which some consider being a bit of a bummer.