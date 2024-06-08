  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Lego Horizon Adventures

WTF? Looks like a demake. I never really liked the lego games so I might be biased.
 
Looks like it could be fun and a good co-op experience. Looks several levels above the Traveler's Tales developed LEGO games, thankfully.
 
Lower peak player count than Concord on Steam.

1731942699570.png


I like LEGO games, but they need to stick to legacy IP. I was never interested in playing one based on another video game IP.
 
Damn. I bought so many lego games but never finished a single one of them. The controls with keyboard and mouse put me off.
 
