Legitimate places to buy PC games.

Westwood Arrakis

Noticed ARK was on sale this morning for like $30. Read through it throughout the day. Seemed like something maybe I could get into. Checked back and its like $85 now; sale ended.

GMG doesn't have it. There any other legitimate places to look? 99% of all my purchases are through Steam, so I'm not familiar with other places. Thanks.
 
Well, i just picked up ARK for free the other week on Epic Games Store. Then again, EGS seems to be a sore subject around here. Looks like they have Killing Floor 2 for free right now.
 
