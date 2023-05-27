Legion Pro 7i or?

Looking at the Legion pro 7i and it's hard to pass on this deal with a RTX 4080. The 4090 was $500 more and dont think its worth it.

Should I be looking at other models?
Other deals going on now?

I need a mobile work horse as I'll be traveling and would like to move away from my desktop.

vmware workstation, video editing, games etc..

I plan to upgrade to 64gb memory and 2x 2+TB m.2 drives.

This is a screenshot on lenovo.com.

Thanks!


