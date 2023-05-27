Legion Pro 7i or?

Sniper|3d-R|
Looking at the Legion pro 7i and it's hard to pass on this deal with a RTX 4080. The 4090 was $500 more and dont think its worth it.
Should I be looking at other models?
Other deals going on now?
I need a mobile work horse as I'll be traveling and would like to move away from my desktop.
vmware workstation, video editing, games etc..
I plan to upgrade to 64gb memory and 2x 2+TB m.2 drives.
This is a screenshot on lenovo.com.
Thanks!
