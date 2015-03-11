Legendary Celeron 300A overclocked @ +700 MHz

Nice, excellent idea to first test the board and memory to the limits with the 180nm P3 600E. I'm sure the Celeron didn't survive for long at the massive voltageI had fun back in the day on my BH6, first overclocking my 300A to 450, and then upgrading to a 533A, which I ran at 896 MHz 1.65v with the bios flash voltage trick.Good times, got two amazing processor upgrades (each only cost me $120 to buy, compared to $500+ for the equivalent P2/ P3) out of a cheap motherboard! And that was important, because I was a cash-strapped undergrad at the time, so gaming was a relatively expensive hobby to haveThat overclocked 533A was beefy enough to last me through the end of school, and then I could afford to play with Athlons and high-end cooling. But I've never lost my budget-minded approach - I've only once paid more than $200 for a CPU, and that was the awesome Athlon 64 x2 3800+