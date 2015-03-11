Legendary Celeron 300A overclocked @ +700 MHz

Maybe some of you still remember the legandary Intel Celeron 300A and overclocking it to 450 MHz
I managed to find Abit BE6-2 motherboard and good Mushkin SDRAM memory and planned an overclocking session with dry ice cooling:
In the end I managed to overclock Celeron 300A to +700 MHz with 2,7 volts and got CPU-Z validation and ran SuperPI 1M, Pifast and wPrime 32M "quickly".
Good memories
More pics and details:
http://muropaketti.com/artikkelit/y...sta-me-tulosten-metsastysta-celeron-300alla,4
Here is a list of Celeron 300A results and rankings on Hwbot.org:
http://hwbot.org/hardware/processor/pentium_2_celeron_300a_slot_1/
