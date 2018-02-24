legacy physx game runs super slow on Ryzen laptop

It's the same deal with Lenovo too. I once tried to update to an Intel ssd on an Ideapad intel based even, and the machine would not allow it because Lenovo had blacklisted all but Samsung ssds. In this case The problem is the fact that HP only set aside 250 meg for a frame buffer on Vega 8. Even though you can use more from main memory it over taxes the system to do so. This unfortunately is the nature of integrated GPUs even if they are Radeon based. All things considered it's amazing that the r2500u can play the games it does. I can actually play New Colossus ,Rise of the Tomb Raider and other newer games it seems older titles want more vram on tap.. but I can run firestrike and Timespy benchmark without issue not very high scores though and I am warned not enough vram and I have 16gb..........