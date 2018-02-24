legacy physx game runs super slow on Ryzen laptop

I installed an old physx game Warmonger and the current Nvidia physx software with the legacy 604 physx on my Hp Envy x360 Ryzen r 2500 u vega 8 laptop w 16gb ram nvme 960 250, and 960 Sandisk SSD. Now I have run this game on far lesser laptops including an I5 haswell with only Intel HD 4200 graphics. NO problem, but on my Ryzen it is a super slow dog. I can even run games like Borderlands 2 at medium settings for physx and Doom with Vulkan. What is going on here? Does Ryzen mobile have a problem with cpu physx? I know it is only using the cpu but I mean dead dog slow and that's even dropping resolution down to 640.
