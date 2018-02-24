legacy physx game runs super slow on Ryzen laptop

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
I installed an old physx game Warmonger and the current Nvidia physx software with the legacy 604 physx on my Hp Envy x360 Ryzen r 2500 u vega 8 laptop w 16gb ram nvme 960 250, and 960 Sandisk SSD. Now I have run this game on far lesser laptops including an I5 haswell with only Intel HD 4200 graphics. NO problem, but on my Ryzen it is a super slow dog. I can even run games like Borderlands 2 at medium settings for physx and Doom with Vulkan. What is going on here? Does Ryzen mobile have a problem with cpu physx? I know it is only using the cpu but I mean dead dog slow and that's even dropping resolution down to 640.
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
physix scores for that apu are on par with the built in intel stuff, so pretty low. but it should still work so its prob an issue with the game not liking the apu. as you said it is old.
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
This is the only game so far that does not like vega 8. Maybe I can tweak the engine ini file.. just a challenge to pass the time....
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
maybe try using the PhysX that comes with the game instead of the newest. that could be an issue. have you installed all the redist stuff that usually come with games?
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
I did exactly that and no difference. Maybe game doesn't like memory being shared. Reserved for vega is only 250 meg.....rest is borrowed from main ram....also was designed for actual Ageia card. Of which i have two desktops I5 6500 and a10-7870k that have real Ageia cards installed. Game runs fantastic on Ageia cards... It's always a crap shoot with older games anyway......
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
win 8.1 and win 7 pro, I dropped screen res down to 1280 720 and run warmonger in a 640 480 window almost playable but when stuff starts happening it really slows down... There's only so much you can do.
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
I just watched a vid of doom running ogl, completely borked. this game inst ogl by chance?
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
no dx9. I can't play Doom at all in Opengl it just stops at 99 percent but runs great in Vulkan...By the way the Vega 8 driver on the desktop Apu works on R2500u and does not crash so far, but you have to install through the device manager...dated first week of Feb 2018. Now what gets me is the driver is available WTF doesn't AMD release it as part of big driver package.
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
zalazin said:
no dx9. I can't play Doom at all in Opengl it just stops at 99 percent but runs great in Vulkan...By the way the Vega 8 driver on the desktop Apu works on R2500u and does not crash so far, but you have to install through the device manager...dated first week of Feb 2018. Now what gets me is the driver is available WTF doesn't AMD release it as part of big driver package.
oooooh so like I said in your other thread...
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
Opp my bad desktop apu drivers won't let me play DoomVK went back to 3072 from Acer site. Now doom vk works again.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,946
zalazin said:
no dx9. I can't play Doom at all in Opengl it just stops at 99 percent but runs great in Vulkan...By the way the Vega 8 driver on the desktop Apu works on R2500u and does not crash so far, but you have to install through the device manager...dated first week of Feb 2018. Now what gets me is the driver is available WTF doesn't AMD release it as part of big driver package.
because it's been a long running problem with HP and them forcing their customers to update using drivers they provide instead of just getting them from the manufactures of the hardware.. amd and nvidia don't really care though and release them anyways for the advanced users that don't rely on HP's updating software.
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
It's the same deal with Lenovo too. I once tried to update to an Intel ssd on an Ideapad intel based even, and the machine would not allow it because Lenovo had blacklisted all but Samsung ssds. In this case The problem is the fact that HP only set aside 250 meg for a frame buffer on Vega 8. Even though you can use more from main memory it over taxes the system to do so. This unfortunately is the nature of integrated GPUs even if they are Radeon based. All things considered it's amazing that the r2500u can play the games it does. I can actually play New Colossus ,Rise of the Tomb Raider and other newer games it seems older titles want more vram on tap.. but I can run firestrike and Timespy benchmark without issue not very high scores though and I am warned not enough vram and I have 16gb..........
 
Dayaks



Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
7,791
16GB is RAM not VRAM. Dedicate more than 250MB if you can - I am assuming this is a setting in BIOs.
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
I DO know the difference. There is NO setting in BIOS to change the amount of ram allocated for video. This is HP having crappy BIOS. By the way the Vega 8 can borrow I think up to 4gb from system memory with 16gb on board. Now here's the thing even though it reserved 250 mb for video it still is just ddr4 2400. I can run Doomvk, Hellblade, 3dmark etc with no problems this is an issue with a poorly done older game I can run everything else with no issue so far. It would be nice if HP gave user options like frame buffer size, but not going to happen.....
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
2g max shared. You can't increase the 250mb anywhere? Have you ever tried contacting hp to se if they have a beta to allow more bios control. Or at least to tell them to get on it...
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
Ha ha ha this is HP not Asus.They have Intel bios mixed in with Amd bios. they posted a f16 bios and f07 bios then yanked the Amd f16 bios. I originally had to do a complete install because HP botched the factory install so bad. this was the second one of these I got and I am lucky it works as well it does. No thanks to HP. Again HP a beta bios LMFAO..........
 
pendragon1



Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,734
yeah I know ive seen all your threads...
email/call them and say WTF?! if enough people do they may actually do something. ive seen them provided new bioses via their forum before so its worth a try.
 
Z

zalazin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2000
Messages
1,519
I did what you said put in a request for new vram option in bios. The forums at HP about the is machine are hot about the lack of new graphic drivers and Hp doesn't even have the right BIOs posted. They have an Intel insyde bios listed and several people including myself have mentioned this to HP, This machine has AMI bios and HP have not posted the correct Bios yet, its been this way since Feb 1, You think HP is going to post a new bios giving us a Vvram option? If they can't post the right BIOS after 5 weeks how can they even do any mod to existing BIOS? It sure as hell doesn't look as if their support cares or even functions. When I see this kind of crap I can not help but be cynical
 
M



Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2019
Messages
313
zalazin said:
Ha ha ha this is HP not Asus.They have Intel bios mixed in with Amd bios. they posted a f16 bios and f07 bios then yanked the Amd f16 bios. I originally had to do a complete install because HP botched the factory install so bad. this was the second one of these I got and I am lucky it works as well it does. No thanks to HP. Again HP a beta bios LMFAO..........
What's the deal with HP? For a decade or two it was you get the same shit as dell for 2x the price but the case is metal and shiny and not plastic

But Dell has been using more metal now. Is HP cheaper?
 
lostin3d



[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 13, 2016
Messages
2,043
pendragon1 Pretty sure this mess also involves something MS has thrown into their updates(probably API related and that being related to the path NV took with PhysX). My situation is very different than yours but then end result is pretty close to the same.

I'm a big fan of the Metro's and at one point the 4930k rig in my signature had 2xG1 OC 970's in SLI(both PCIex16) and a dedicated EVGA SC780(PCIex8). This had been verified thru TechPowerUp GPU monitor. At the time I'd just upgraded to a 4k monitor and LL was still able to hold 40-55fps if I kept AA at .5 or 2x(honestly can't remember now). Later on I upgraded to 2x G1 OC 1080's in SLI but was unable to fit a 3rd card still. Most recently upgraded to a 2080TI and tried leaving one of the 1080's in there for PhysX. Re-tested all my old GPU accelerated games and none of them used the dedicated card more than 0-2%. Verified settings every which way and both cards showing x16 and PhysX indicator showing GPU. It was a shame since this combo should've allowed well over 60fps with AA maxed but I still couldn't go beyond x2 at 4k in LL.

Like I said, my situation is very different but I'm confident that MS has also had something to do with this since it's a common denominator between our experiences. I'd be curious if someone installed a 1st gen version of 10(1800?) and a similarly aged display driver what would happen? If I had a spare rig of similar abilities laying around I'd do it but otherwise not going to go thru the hassle with my current setup since it's performing optimally for current games.
 
J



n00b
Joined
May 25, 2020
Messages
16
Have you checked whether appropriate drivers are installed to help the app run better?
It seems that HP has not posted the updated firmware for your specifications.
That is the reason why you face sluggish performance.
You better start writing your own drivers to use the hardware better and for your purpose.
 
