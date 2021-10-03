Legacy mode to UEFI mode (nightmare)

Russell Wuertz

Windows 11 is going to have minimum requirements of turning on Secure Boot in Bios. Trusted Platform Module, also required. Core Isolation and Device Security.
All needing the UEFI mode. When switching off Legacy, your computer may not boot. There is a warning, about that when you go to do this. I have had a nightmare
when I needed to clear my bios, by removing the battery and putting in the 2 pin connector on the right pins. Also some times there is a button to press.
With a P7p67-m, I was able to pull through, when I cleared my bios by removing the battery. Another, HP Omen Z390 is a nightmare that did not come out of
my turning off Legacy. The warning was there saying I might not boot, and it was right. Now, I have a real problem, so look out and do not do what I did.

Windows 11 comming out early next month and everyone will be making this same mistake. When I re-installed Windows 10 to get it to update to Windows 11 with the Windows insider option on the bottom of the check for updates menu, I was able to get a boot when it always said, no boot to, on my HP G1 EliteDesk 800 Mini.

Any idea how to recover from a bios that will not clear and I have a black screen. 8 long beeps in the HP beep code means that my bios my have gotton bad.

Sad day, no strength left, tripping over everything, must rest..... good-by.
 
it only takes a few minutes to convert to GPT before switching to uefi and you wont have this issue. bioses wont go bad from changing a setting. most retail systems for the last 5+ years are already uefi and probably wont have this issue, short of turning them on but there are ways around that too, like installing directly from the iso. if you cleared the bios and the system has as add in gpu it might be trying to output to onboard video, try those connections.
 
Russell Wuertz

To be able to install Windows 11 or have a Windows 10 computer update to Windows 11 a computer end user has to achomplish this task of putting their bios
in UEFI from Legacy, even if it is a UEFI bios. Bingo... if there are specialists at a computer store, who can do this for an end user and accept a drop off, it may be
the only way. The liability of this with little profit in the computer business may make them not want to even take on this job. When we install Windows 10 from a Windows 7 hard drive, then we need to convert to GPT from Master Boot Record, or MBR. That is not the problem.

Not every end user is a Super-Hero that may be able to do this little job.

Calling in a Super-Hero who specializes in turning on secure boot from being turned off, from System Information. It also shows, not supported as what mode it is in.

The TPM is another issue, and resetting and clearing of the TPM memory may have to be done, and then the CORE ISOLATION has to be turned on.

October 10th is when Windows 11 will come out, and thousands of people will be talking to each other in frustration about this issue.
A catastrophy to have their bios go corrupt when a Super-Hero attempts this risky operation.
 
chithanh

There is normally no danger of this happening. Changing the boot settings may cause your Windows install to not boot, but you can still go to UEFI setup before Windows tries to boot and revert the setting.

The only exception to this is the "fast boot" (or similar) setting, this may skip initialization of USB devices so you cannot enter the setup. In that case you will indeed have to either connect a PS/2 keyboard, unplug your boot drive, or perform the CMOS reset.
 
you dont seem to know what youre talking about. changing a bios setting does not damage the bios and converting to gpt(legacy to uefi) takes about 5 minutes. no, "average users" wont be doing it, they will just carry on with 10 and buy a new system with 11 in a year or two, they do not care.
 
