Legacy mode to UEFI mode (nightmare)

Windows 11 is going to have minimum requirements of turning on Secure Boot in Bios. Trusted Platform Module, also required. Core Isolation and Device Security.

All needing the UEFI mode. When switching off Legacy, your computer may not boot. There is a warning, about that when you go to do this. I have had a nightmare

when I needed to clear my bios, by removing the battery and putting in the 2 pin connector on the right pins. Also some times there is a button to press.

With a P7p67-m, I was able to pull through, when I cleared my bios by removing the battery. Another, HP Omen Z390 is a nightmare that did not come out of

my turning off Legacy. The warning was there saying I might not boot, and it was right. Now, I have a real problem, so look out and do not do what I did.



Windows 11 comming out early next month and everyone will be making this same mistake. When I re-installed Windows 10 to get it to update to Windows 11 with the Windows insider option on the bottom of the check for updates menu, I was able to get a boot when it always said, no boot to, on my HP G1 EliteDesk 800 Mini.



Any idea how to recover from a bios that will not clear and I have a black screen. 8 long beeps in the HP beep code means that my bios my have gotton bad.



Sad day, no strength left, tripping over everything, must rest..... good-by.