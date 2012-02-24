Left 4 Dead 2 - Does anyone still play?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I actually just quit playing. Too many griefers, idiots and general asshats. Plus NOBODY has a mic anymore, it's pretty much impossible to play versus against a team that uses mics and yours has none.
Yeah the general public griefing problem is what pretty much kills this game. How you enforce a system that isn't abused for a game like this, i have no idea, but it needs it.
Valve has been letting out information that they're working on ways to rank players. Obviously they have to be careful to make sure that some group doesn't gang up on a guy to really trash his standing for no good reason, and tons of other dynamics, but I'm really interested to see how Valve implements this. It could really revolutionize online gaming if they come up with something good. The absolute vast number of retarded individuals out there is one of the main reasons I avoid a lot of online content.
Its would have been really easy. Make a real match making system. You join a match you cannot leave till the end, simple.
Well short of holding a gun to someone's head how exactly would you propose that happen? What if your power/internet goes out?
this is done in the form of penalties with stats and rankings that's all. by "real matchmaking" they mean actual stat tracking according to match records and some sort of cumulative points gained/lost per round, not just experience or prestige. that way people can play how they want, and you can tell at a glance what you're up against from the start.
valve already has the infrastructure for this, only problem is I don't think they originally planned for this game to be so competitive. but have a vs mode and people will compete, go figure. so it would just make sense, otherwise the mode is meaningless and ruled by griefers and kids the way it is now.
I guess like League of Legends? They force you to reconnect to the same game if you drop so you can't skip to another match before the old one ends, and you also gain penalties and possibly a ban for dropping out of matches regularly.
Honestly the "matchmaking" in L4Dx is abysmal, it's not actual matchmaking it's just a quick fix for porting the game to consoles so they don't have to deal with issues of picking a good server, it's really just another type of consolization.
Need to think in terms of WoW and how they do it. Im sure lots of ideas they've come up with would be useful. They do have 10 million people paying ~$15 a month to play after all.
If you left a "public run" in WoW you could not queue again for another for 15 minutes.
Now L4D being a little more instantly gratifying, would probably want to lower this to 3-5 minutes or something like that.
They have a lot of complex rules for kicking people as well.
Holy thread necro. 11 years?Valve released a big patch yesterday...
https://steamcommunity.com/games/L4D2/announcements/detail/3646280012042428637
Not even in the top 10 of thread necros.Holy thread necro. 11 years?