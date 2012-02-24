Left 4 Dead 2 - Does anyone still play?

Looking for new games (old games) to play. I enjoyed Left 4 Dead when that came out and want to get L4D2, are there still enough people playing online for me to play with if I purchase right now?
 
No you really should wait for a sale which they have regularly. The main reason I say that is when its onsale a crap ton of people will start playing either for the first time or to give it another go. So thats when you're gonna get the most out of your purchase with the most people on. If you're bound and determined to buy it now I have a 50% valve coupon you can have it you need it.


http://store.steampowered.com/stats/ about 10k people on at the moment
 
Thanks, I already bought it. But thanks for offering the coupon!

My GF went away for a trip, I rarely get a chance to play games so I went ahead and bought it anyway, at regular price.
 
played it and part 1 for a while, but it started to just wear on me... the games and maps are alot less dynamic than they appear,and after a while, survivors just get so good that the game becomes a bore and a chore....
 
There's been some moderately successful efforts taken to organize a few games in the [H]ard Gaming Community forum. You can still find random pub games pretty easily as well.
 
next time it's on sale get some friends together and go in on a four pack. Left 4 Dead is it's best to me when playing with friends. :D

Also check out fan made maps, some really good ones out there to be found.
 
Left 4 Dead is still one of my all time favorites and offers an incredible amount of replay ability. There are usually still thousands of people playing even on the slower nights/times.
 
I actually just quit playing. Too many griefers, idiots and general asshats. Plus NOBODY has a mic anymore, it's pretty much impossible to play versus against a team that uses mics and yours has none.
 
the rage quit levels are higher than ever so play with friends.


if your team starts winning by a single point, or is even remotely in the running for that matter, chances are the other team is going to bail. don't expect to ever play a close game, they don't happen. get a team full of morons and get stomped into paste or watch as your server empties on the first half.
 
I gave up playing L4D2 with anyone but friends. People constantly whine , it got so bad that I actually didn't even play with friends for months because I couldn't stand playing it at all.

When the L4D franchise shines , its so amazing and fun but when people are added into the mix sometimes all you get are a series of shit sandwiches and urine cocktails.
 
hey that's a good point, now that I think about it you're right. lots of people coming into the pubs without a mic. wtf? you'd logically think having a mic is a rising trend, not getting rarer.

anyway that said I rarely play anymore. I love it but now that I have the 3d monitor, and that the game is dismal in 3d (due to nothing but valve's lack of effort as all other source games look stellar in 3d) I'm enticed to play other games.
 
I have the most fun in L4D2 playing on the Steam Group servers. 16 players in the same games makes it more enjoyable. You don't have to worry about elitism or anything like that - just log in, have fun, and kill zombies!
 
I still play. After a rough day at work it's a good game to help alleviate "tension" after a day of "unique" thinking people.
 
^^yea co-op and customs is where it's at... haven't played this in ages just because of too many other games going on, but once you get sick of dealing with the kids in vs, you can always keep a fresh rotation of custom maps going with your buddies in co-op. just so many sick maps from the community getting posted all the time, in every mode like the standard chapter campaigns, survival, scavenge etc, lots of them way more challenging and fun since they don't have to stick with the same noob friendly style as valve.
 
We just brought it out at a LAN this weekend, probably one of the most fun games that you can have at a LAN. It can be aggravating if teams are not somewhat balanced though.
 
This game is great with friends, however this only lasts for a short while. Hard to find a time when people are on at the same time.
 
Same, never could get into L4D2. The first one was amazing, played it to death then dropped it after a few months. Tried L4D2 and it was just full of asshats raging all the time. What did me in was the lack of any type of rage tracking system.
 
Yeah the general public griefing problem is what pretty much kills this game. How you enforce a system that isn't abused for a game like this, i have no idea, but it needs it.
 
Valve has been letting out information that they're working on ways to rank players. Obviously they have to be careful to make sure that some group doesn't gang up on a guy to really trash his standing for no good reason, and tons of other dynamics, but I'm really interested to see how Valve implements this. It could really revolutionize online gaming if they come up with something good. The absolute vast number of retarded individuals out there is one of the main reasons I avoid a lot of online content.
 
Its would have been really easy. Make a real match making system. You join a match you cannot leave till the end, simple.
 
Well short of holding a gun to someone's head how exactly would you propose that happen? What if your power/internet goes out?
 
this is done in the form of penalties with stats and rankings that's all. by "real matchmaking" they mean actual stat tracking according to match records and some sort of cumulative points gained/lost per round, not just experience or prestige. that way people can play how they want, and you can tell at a glance what you're up against from the start.

valve already has the infrastructure for this, only problem is I don't think they originally planned for this game to be so competitive. but have a vs mode and people will compete, go figure. so it would just make sense, otherwise the mode is meaningless and ruled by griefers and kids the way it is now.
 
It should just have some kind of karma system where if you quit / get kicked / fail a vote to kick someone, it goes down. Opposite, it goes up. If it's low enough you start losing privileges (like vote kicks) and high enough you start gaining them.

Then some special cases like if you have too many leaves in too short a time you can't join a game for a while. Mix in a couple things to watch like making sure someone isn't trying to game the system.


Even simpler yet and still probably plenty effective: at the very least list your reliability, as in % of games you've completed.


They really need to do SOMETHING for the next title. CS:GO will have a (assumingly) somewhat fancy matchmaking system so I guess something will be possible.
 
Need to think in terms of WoW and how they do it. Im sure lots of ideas they've come up with would be useful. They do have 10 million people paying ~$15 a month to play after all.

If you left a "public run" in WoW you could not queue again for another for 15 minutes.
Now L4D being a little more instantly gratifying, would probably want to lower this to 3-5 minutes or something like that.

They have a lot of complex rules for kicking people as well.
 
I guess like League of Legends? They force you to reconnect to the same game if you drop so you can't skip to another match before the old one ends, and you also gain penalties and possibly a ban for dropping out of matches regularly.

Honestly the "matchmaking" in L4Dx is abysmal, it's not actual matchmaking it's just a quick fix for porting the game to consoles so they don't have to deal with issues of picking a good server, it's really just another type of consolization.
 
Exactly. The infrastructure was there and it was something I was hoping to see when it was announced but never happened.

Some think it sounds shitty because you might have to leave mid-game but think about the other people you are playing with. Any game where its less than 10 people requires commitment to finish the game.
 
So on a game like l4d how would a server browser be better then the matchmaking?
 
The biggest problem with this game is finding 3 other people that you know and can voice chat. Playing by yourself can be pretty miserable.
 
A fool and his money will soon depart. WoW deos not have a good kick system. I was kicked for no reason one time in a dungeon that i cleared atleast 30 times, and it was by 2 brand new people that just joined, and one asshat. As a dps, i had atleast 30 minute wait, and spent 20 minutes in the dungeon. sooooo i was pretty pissed.. When i put a ticket in to gm to get my valor points for the dungeon, gm didnt do crap. Sooo i voted with my money and time to something else. Plus they f'ed up my warlock class. :(
 
Oh btw, hit me up on Steam. I have both Left 4 dead 1 and 2. I also have a mic, not afraid to use it. :)

Name is zohar78.
 
