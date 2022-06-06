Leaving Asus for MSI after 22 years.

Hi all,

I buy Asus boards since the Asus CUSL2 in the 2000 (Pentium III mobo).



Every time I buy an Asus board there are some issues that are never solved and that are clearly related to design issues.

Asus simply ignore these issues and pretends nothing has happened.



I'm not talking about OC (not only at least) I'm talking about design flaws like USB ports not working,

Wake On LAN that doesn't work as expected, WiFi that disconnects continously, SPD write that makes system crash,

software that is ridiculous at least (Armoury Crate is the most broken software yet).



I always bought Asus and I don't know if other brands has same problems but it's time to try,

I don't think that I can go even worse than this.



What do you think about MSI?

Is it a good replacement for Asus? Do they suffer from similar issues?