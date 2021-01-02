Least bloated carriers for a Google-free Android experience?

There aren't many good options in US when it comes to selecting a carrier with excellent. I only know of:

- AT&T

- T-Mobile

- Verizon



Which one of them has the least amount of bloatware? If I get LTE data, I will become Google-free without any need for Google Mobile Services. I only use unlocked phones and from my carrier, I want only 2 basic services - mobile radio and LTE data. I do not want any carrier apps and could care less for features, such as eMBMS. I also want as much privacy as I can, but I do realize carrier towers give away your geolocation at all times. I can also force-freeze and uninstall whichever bloatware can be uninstalled. I think T-Mobile is the right choice, but I am not sure...