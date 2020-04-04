Learning to code through Minecraft? (for a kid)

I have an 8 year old obsessed with everything minecraft. He want's to create stuff for it...but I am not a programmer, nor do I even know where to start on material to present to him. He's not exactly trustworthy enough to give free reign to Google, but he's a great reader and has plenty of desire to learn. I'd love to help him there, but I'm kind of stumped on where to look for good material. I'd also prefer to not give him a bunch of youtube links as he tends to pick up material way better through reading it.



Any ideas?



Not sure if this was the place to file this thread, if not, feel free to move it.