Leap Motion for simple navigation?

I have an old PC (23-inch monitor) in my garage for looking up/following instructions/tutorials/manuals/etc when working on my car/motorcycle and was wondering if this gadget worked well enough to replace a mouse for quick actions (like scrolling, "pinch to zoom", tapping "play/pause" on videos, etc) it seems like a great tool for when your hands are messy and you don't want to risk oil/grease/etc getting into a mouse/trackpad/etc. (I am not expecting high-precision here, just basics)



Thoughts?