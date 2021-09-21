Leaks are trickling in but the Bionic A15 seems to be beating the Exynos 2200 for GPU performance

Not sure what Apple has been doing but the much-awaited Exynos 2200 which is the upcoming Samsung flagship paired with AMD mRDNA graphics, is apparently getting trounced by the Bionic A15 in GPU performance.Exynos 2200 scores an impressive 127 - 170 on the Manhattan 3.1 test depending on thermal load, the A15 scores between 140 and 198The A14 for reference on that test never managed to pass 120fps.It would appear as though Apple might finally be doing something right with their GPUs, which makes me a little excited to see what they have yet to announce.Somebody else published it in EnglishBut it seems to be a breakdown of this guys tweets.