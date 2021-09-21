Leaks are trickling in but the Bionic A15 seems to be beating the Exynos 2200 for GPU performance

Not sure what Apple has been doing but the much-awaited Exynos 2200 which is the upcoming Samsung flagship paired with AMD mRDNA graphics, is apparently getting trounced by the Bionic A15 in GPU performance.

Exynos 2200 scores an impressive 127 - 170 on the Manhattan 3.1 test depending on thermal load, the A15 scores between 140 and 198

The A14 for reference on that test never managed to pass 120fps.

It would appear as though Apple might finally be doing something right with their GPUs, which makes me a little excited to see what they have yet to announce.

Somebody else published it in English
https://wccftech.com/a15-bionic-gpu-throttles-but-beats-a14-bionic-exynos-2200/
But it seems to be a breakdown of this guys tweets.
https://twitter.com/FrontTron/statu...ses-exynos-2200-even-when-throttled-06689834/
 
I'm not sure why this is surprising to anyone. It's been this way for years now, and Apple is only increasing the gap each year.
 
Mchart said:
I'm not sure why this is surprising to anyone. It's been this way for years now, and Apple is only increasing the gap each year.
It's more that this year's flagship ARM chips are all sporting the new AMD RDNA 2 variant mRDNA graphics cores, and Apple while not being a GPU company seems to have bested them, soundly.

The Exynos 2200 though is no slouch and I really look forward to seeing what the various phone manufacturers are going to do with it, the Manhattan test is only a small picture and there are a lot of other application benchmarks that are more meaningful, but it is still a solid indicator of things to come.
 
Lakados said:
It's more that this year's flagship ARM chips are all sporting the new AMD RDNA 2 variant mRDNA graphics cores, and Apple while not being a GPU company seems to have bested them, soundly.

The Exynos 2200 though is no slouch and I really look forward to seeing what the various phone manufacturers are going to do with it, the Manhattan test is only a small picture and there are a lot of other application benchmarks that are more meaningful, but it is still a solid indicator of things to come.
Just because it's an AMD fluxcapacitor whatever doesn't change the fact that it's them competing in a particular market that Apple has soundly been ahead of for years now, even more so when it comes to the GPU. This is why i'm excited to see how well this performance scales at desktop TDP levels.
 
Honestly, I fail to see why this matters.

My email and web browsing on my phone will go the same speed either way :p
 
