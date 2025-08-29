Leaked Lenovo Laptop Prototype Dumbs Down Rollable Design with Rotating Display

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,268
"Ostensibly, the new prototype Lenovo will show off at IFA is being called Project Pivo, and instead of relying on a traditional 3:2 or 16:10 aspect ratio to maximize vertical screen real-estate for productivity workloads, the Pivo seems to use a regular 16:9 panel and rotate it vertically instead. Theoretically, this makes sense from both an ergonomics and optimization standpoint. When you're consuming media, 16:9 is still a fairly common aspect ratio that avoids black bars and wasted screen space on most media, but for longer work sessions at a desk or with the laptop on your lap, having the top edge of the display as close to your eye level is beneficial for ergonomics. Supposedly, Lenovo will also show off two new tablets—the Yoga Tab and IdeaPad Plus—and the new Legion Go 2 at IFA."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340446/...bs-down-rollable-design-with-rotating-display
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340446/...bs-down-rollable-design-with-rotating-display