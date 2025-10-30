  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Leaked Intel Core Ultra X7 358H and Ultra 5 338H Cinebench R23 Scores Reveal Concerning CPU Performance

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,067
"As previously discussed, Panther Lake appears to be focusing more on iGPU performance, with leaked benchmarks revealing RTX 3050-tier performance from the 12-core Xe3 iGPU solution, but this is the first indication of CPU performance for the new CPU generation. The leaker claims that the 358H will be around 10% slower than the 255H at the same power consumption, in this case 60-65 W, with Cinebench R23 scores for the 255H ranging from the low 17,000s to upwards of 22,000. It appears, thus, that Panther Lake may sacrifice some CPU performance in order to improve iGPU performance, although these are still early rumors, and things are subject to change ahead of launch. The idea that Intel would launch a new CPU that underperforms its old platform by such a margin seems unlikely. It's possible that these tests were on the lower side of average or a worst-case scenario, either of which would actually make the performance of the new CPUs reasonably impressive."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342443/...-r23-scores-reveal-concerning-cpu-performance
 
erek said:
"As previously discussed, Panther Lake appears to be focusing more on iGPU performance, with leaked benchmarks revealing RTX 3050-tier performance from the 12-core Xe3 iGPU solution, but this is the first indication of CPU performance for the new CPU generation. The leaker claims that the 358H will be around 10% slower than the 255H at the same power consumption, in this case 60-65 W, with Cinebench R23 scores for the 255H ranging from the low 17,000s to upwards of 22,000. It appears, thus, that Panther Lake may sacrifice some CPU performance in order to improve iGPU performance, although these are still early rumors, and things are subject to change ahead of launch. The idea that Intel would launch a new CPU that underperforms its old platform by such a margin seems unlikely. It's possible that these tests were on the lower side of average or a worst-case scenario, either of which would actually make the performance of the new CPUs reasonably impressive."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342443/...-r23-scores-reveal-concerning-cpu-performance
Click to expand...
Given the size of the GPU, keeping all that within a 65W power envelope and still obtaining that sort of CPU score is actually impressive.

I question the scheduler on whatever OS they were using (I assume Windows), because this CPU has 3 core types now, not just the 2, so I wonder how well that is or isn't working at this early stage.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top