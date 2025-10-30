Leaked Intel Core Ultra X7 358H and Ultra 5 338H Cinebench R23 Scores Reveal Concerning CPU Performance

erek
"As previously discussed, Panther Lake appears to be focusing more on iGPU performance, with leaked benchmarks revealing RTX 3050-tier performance from the 12-core Xe3 iGPU solution, but this is the first indication of CPU performance for the new CPU generation. The leaker claims that the 358H will be around 10% slower than the 255H at the same power consumption, in this case 60-65 W, with Cinebench R23 scores for the 255H ranging from the low 17,000s to upwards of 22,000. It appears, thus, that Panther Lake may sacrifice some CPU performance in order to improve iGPU performance, although these are still early rumors, and things are subject to change ahead of launch. The idea that Intel would launch a new CPU that underperforms its old platform by such a margin seems unlikely. It's possible that these tests were on the lower side of average or a worst-case scenario, either of which would actually make the performance of the new CPUs reasonably impressive."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342443/...-r23-scores-reveal-concerning-cpu-performance
