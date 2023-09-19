Leaked FTC documents hint at 2028 Xbox with zen 6 & RDNA 5

Microsoft’s next Xbox, coming 2028, envisions hybrid computing
Top Microsoft executives wanted to build a new hybrid cloud gaming platform. But are they still doing it?
Those are the words on just one slide from a leaked presentation dubbed “The Next Generation of Gaming at Microsoft,” which appears to be a May 2022 pitch document entirely around this idea.
The team suggested it would need to ink partnerships with AMD for the silicon by the first quarter of this year to lock down the company’s Navi 5 graphics — for reference, we’re only on Navi 3 right now — as well as potentially nabbing the company’s Zen 6 CPU cores. (It’s also considering Arm.)
Microsoft suspected it would also need an NPU (machine learning AI coprocessor) to provide a wide variety of benefits, including super resolution, latency compensation, frame rate interpolation and more
https://www.theverge.com/2023/9/19/23880138/microsoft-xbox-2028-hybrid-cloud-games-platform
