Leaked Documents Expose the Secretive Market for Your Web Browsing Data

Discussion started by erek, Jan 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM.

    erek

    Lame.

    ""It's almost impossible to de-identify data," Eric Goldman, a professor at the Santa Clara University School of Law, said. "When they promise to de-identify the data, I don't believe it."

    Motherboard and PCMag asked Avast a series of detailed questions about how it protects user anonymity as well as details on some of the company's contracts. Avast did not answer most of the questions but wrote in a statement, "Because of our approach, we ensure that Jumpshot does not acquire personal identification information, including name, email address or contact details, from people using our popular free antivirus software.""

    https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qjdkq7/avast-antivirus-sells-user-browsing-data-investigation
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    It is absolutely insane that this is legal.

    People ought to go to prison for stuff like this.
     
    cybereality

    Well then. Guess I'm cancelling my Avast subscription.

    Been using Ubuntu these days anyhow, but I still have a dual-boot (I only use sparingly) and another machine on Win10.
     
