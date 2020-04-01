Leaked benchmark shows Core i9-10900K beating 9900K by 30%

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,623
Decent improvement or what?
"We still don’t know exactly when the Comet Lake desktop CPUs will arrive. It looks as if they’ll be announced sometime in April, though a recent report claimed Covid-19 disruption to the supply chain could see the launch delayed until June, but that now seems unlikely.
Intel’s 10th-generation desktop CPUs will be competing with AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 3000 chips at launch, so Chipzilla will have to be smart with its pricing. And with the fourth-gen Ryzen series expected sometime in Q3, Comet Lake could be facing some tough competition. TheBuzzer "
https://www.techspot.com/news/84602-leaked-benchmark-shows-core-i9-10900k-beating-9900k.html
