Leaked benchmark shows Core i9-10900K beating 9900K by 30%

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,623
Decent improvement or what?

"We still don’t know exactly when the Comet Lake desktop CPUs will arrive. It looks as if they’ll be announced sometime in April, though a recent report claimed Covid-19 disruption to the supply chain could see the launch delayed until June, but that now seems unlikely.

Intel’s 10th-generation desktop CPUs will be competing with AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 3000 chips at launch, so Chipzilla will have to be smart with its pricing. And with the fourth-gen Ryzen series expected sometime in Q3, Comet Lake could be facing some tough competition. TheBuzzer "

https://www.techspot.com/news/84602-leaked-benchmark-shows-core-i9-10900k-beating-9900k.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top