Leaked ASUS Zephyrus And TUF Gaming Laptops Join GeForce RTX 30 Mobile GPU Brigade

"Third on our list is a Zephyrus 14. This one takes several hits to the specifications, as it has a Ryzen 9 5900 HS processor, just 16 GB of memory, and a 6 GB GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. The 1 TB SSD remains from the first configuration, however. Zephyrus 14 notebooks are surprisingly small while remaining spry for their size, as we discovered in our Zephyrus ROG G14 review. It's perhaps unsurprising that the smallest chassis would have the least-capable hardware, but it makes for an intriguing system nonetheless.
The leaks, which can all be viewed on Pinnacle's page, haven't stopped yet, though, because there's a fourth option: ASUS's TUF Gaming FX516PM has an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of memory, a single 512 GB SSD, and another 6 GB GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Core i7-11370H has not come up before, but as it turns out that 11th-gen CPU made its debut on Geekbench a couple weeks ago. It's apparently a Tiger Lake quad-core CPU that can hit 4.8 GHz. The H in its name typically denotes higher-power processors than the U series, so it should have some legroom to work. Thanks to Tiger Lake's strong single-threaded performance, it should make for a speedy gaming CPU, too.
These listings left us with more questions than answers: how many cores does a mobile Ryzen 9 5900 series CPU have? Why does the mobile GeForce RTX 3080 have more VRAM than the desktop model? Fortunately, at the rate these leaks seem to be hitting, we should get a lot of those answers soon. Hang tight, because we're sure that official announcements are right around the corner—maybe as soon as CES, or even beforehand."
https://hothardware.com/news/asus-laptops-rtx-30-mobile-leak
