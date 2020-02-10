erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,310
Looks like it's all over for AMD now with the Ice Lake-SP dominatin' even in ES form !!!!!!!
"AMD's EPYC Rome server parts have been making steady inroads in the server market. According to Q4 2019 figures, Team Red saw a substantial increase in year-on-year server market share. This is in large part because Intel's current 14nm Xeon lineup consumes more power and costs more per core than AMD alternatives.
Intel's monolithic die design means that more cores cost exponentially more to manufacture. If Intel can bring Ice Lake Xeons to the market, delivering more performance with fewer cores, it could mean the end for AMD's server ambitions, even as Team Red preps EPYC Milan. "
"AMD's EPYC Rome server parts have been making steady inroads in the server market. According to Q4 2019 figures, Team Red saw a substantial increase in year-on-year server market share. This is in large part because Intel's current 14nm Xeon lineup consumes more power and costs more per core than AMD alternatives.
Intel's monolithic die design means that more cores cost exponentially more to manufacture. If Intel can bring Ice Lake Xeons to the market, delivering more performance with fewer cores, it could mean the end for AMD's server ambitions, even as Team Red preps EPYC Milan. "
Leaked 12-core Ice Lake server ES nearly 100 percent faster than Cascade Lake in Geekbench, takes the fight to EPYC Milan
A leaked Geekbench listing for Intel's upcoming Ice Lake server parts shows massive performance gains. The 12-core Ice Lake server ES delivers nearly the same multithreaded performance as a 24-core Cascade Lake part.
www.notebookcheck.net