Leaked 12-core Ice Lake server ES nearly 100 percent faster than Cascade Lake in Geekbench, takes the fight to EPYC Milan A leaked Geekbench listing for Intel's upcoming Ice Lake server parts shows massive performance gains. The 12-core Ice Lake server ES delivers nearly the same multithreaded performance as a 24-core Cascade Lake part.

Looks like it's all over for AMD now with the Ice Lake-SP dominatin' even in ES form !!!!!!!