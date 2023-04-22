[Leak/Rumour] AMD Ryzen 8000 16 core Zen5 APU: Strix Halo with 40 CU RDNA3.5 iGPU to compete with up to RTX 4070 Max-Q (PS5 level)

AMD is set to launch Strix Point & Strix Halo APUs with Zen5 by end of 2024.

Strix Point :— monolithic 4nm apu, up to 12(4p+8e) zen5 cores, up to 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs

Strix Halo, ( other leakers claim it may actually be called Sarlak.) :— chiplet design, up to 16 zen5 cores, up to 40 RDNA 3.5 CUs

Specs are probably true. But take performance claims with a bucket of salt.

Likely PS5 level performance in a steam deck / surface tablet


 
