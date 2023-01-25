erek
"At worst" it could help attackers [and criminal organizations] create cheats... look at how GTA Online is basically unplayable due to these so-called Mod Menus... it's far more damaging than they're suggesting. Especially to customers
"Riot Games provided its first response to last week's cyberattack on its company network. The company alleges that the attackers have exfiltrated with the source-codes for "League of Legends," "Teamfight Tactics," and a proprietary anti-cheat software that's no longer in use. Riot Games assures all that no game user data was compromised with this attack (particularly passwords or payment-instrument details); and at worst the stolen source code could help the attackers create cheats. The company also received a ransom e-mail from the attackers demanding payment, failing which they threaten to release the source code to public; but Riot said that it does not intend to pay. Since user information isn't compromised, and the games themselves are protected by IP laws globally, there's little reason to pay up."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304034/league-of-legends-source-code-stolen-in-riot-games-cyberattack
