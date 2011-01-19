League of Legends -- how many [H] regulars?

Friend of mine got me in to this goddamn digital crack. I'm in my second year of law school and do not have time to dedicate 30 minutes to an hour for a match 2 or 3 times a day, and yet there I am. Just now getting some idea of what I'm doing, 30-40 matches in after a few days. (had a long weekend and a couple snow days, that helped)

How many [H] regulars play there? Around what times? Anyone around regularly between 5 and 11 PM EST want to team up? Non-idiots are a true commodity in the game, as I'm sure many of you that play know. The [H] tends to provide.


www.leagueoflegends.com

For those who haven't heard about it, it's free to play, a sort of expanded Defense of the Ancients. They want you to buy points and get new champion characters and stuff faster, but if you're somewhat patient it really is free apart from the stupid skins for each character which always cost you cash, from what I know of them. I'm level 12 of 30 (you level outside of main game and gain new abilities) so still pretty new. I have an alt account I play exclusively with a friend that's at 8. Between I've logged... I don't even want to think about how many hours, between two weeks roughly. If you get on a team of idiots, it's painful. Like, drive you to drink painful. If it's a really good game, between two teams that are well balanced and know what they're doing, it's amazing fun. Sadly unless you know some people the former happens more often than the latter, but the latter happens just often enough to keep you chasing...

Like I said. Digital crack.

If you're thinking about starting up there and feeling generous PM me and I'll send you a referral link via email. I don't know if you get anything, and I think I need like 30+ to get anything worth while which clearly isn't ever going to happen seeing as I don't give a shit, but eh, worth messing with I guess. I'm willing to give new players tips on starting out too, but I only recently started myself so they might not be that great.
 
I play it quite a bit. My name on it is Stiler.

Usually on sometime between 5-11.

I'm lv 30 but wouldn't mind hitting up some normal games if you ever wanted to team up. Like you said, it is very team dependent, and solo queue it's just random luck of the draw not getting idiots on your team (in ranked especially, can't crawl out of ELO hell even if you do decently most games, others drag you down hard).
 
We have a division in my clan for LoL, I will shoot you a PM about it.
 
I've heard about this game nonstop to the point of being annoying with about 30+ threads on H I've not heard one clear description on what it is exactly.

I'd almost give it a try if I had a clear idea wtf it is, outside of being another one of those maple story gunbound whatever phases that people go through.
 
Its essentially DOTA, Two teams vs each other, each player chooses one of about 30 or so champions(they add at least one new champion every month). The objective in the game aside from slaughtering the other team is to take out their towers and eventually their main building called a nexus. The game is entirely free to play, no in game advantages can be bought(read god items).

Its a lot of fun once you get the hang of things I play it all the time, in fact I would venture as far as saying its better than a lot of retail games out now. That is if you like DOTA any way, the experience is a lot better on LOL just because its been built from the ground up as DOTA so the UI etc is a lot cleaner and easier to use.

My user name is autowoif (with an i not an L) on there, feel free to add me.
 
I'm a regular on LoL. I also got about 8 buddies hooked on the crack.

Level 30, just started playing ranked. JMacker
 
Congalong here, I play every now and then, used to be hardcore into ranked mode but stopped after DCUO came out :p
 
I think I'm Level 21 or 22 right now. I stopped playing about a month after Cataclysm came out, so I'm still finding a balance between games I play some nights. I'm quite sure I'll end up getting back in to LoL, but for this week at least it looks like no additional leveling or IP earning for me!
 
About to finish my new PC build, my old computer probably couldn't have handled it but I'll definitely be downloading the game once it's finished.
 
I was on like a 15 game losing streak last few days, finally found a good group the other night and stomped face 3 or 4 games in a row. Lady luck, don't fail me now!
 
Is this better than the original Dota All-Stars? Cause that's my current digital crack. Although I think Dota2 is gonna be better than both.
 
I just started playing this game at the recommendation of a coworker. My champion's name is... wait for it... Astral Abyss, in case anyone cares. I'm having a blast. I bought the retail box version at Best Buy for $20. You get a bunch of extra champions that way, some tier 3 marks, plus a game card inside for $10 worth of Riot Points.

One worry I have is that it appears you eventually work your way to level 30 even if you suck. I'm just afraid I'll eventually have to battle the uber-pro guys everytime I play if I keep playing for a few months as my level slowly creeps upwards. Does the game have a way of matching your skill level with others of equal skill or is it a totally random circle jerk?


Edit: Also, the best part of this game is running it off my SSD RAID array. It loads the map so damn fast most other people are at about 10% and mines done. I can just picture the other people going, "wtf?"
 
Level means almost nothing when it comes to skill in LoL. They have a hidden rating system that determines your matches. If you're a good player, you'll get matched against other good players etc.
 
Ok, that's comforting. I haven't even had a chance to play half the free champs, let alone learn any strats yet.
 
No, unfortunately skill level isn't considered at all from what I've seen, so even if you've won like... 4 out of 90 matches and are level 16 or something you're still going to be playing others around the same level (some higher than you, which I think is bullshit) regardless of how much you do or do not suck.

I am tempted to get the box from Best Buy now. I think it has all the same stuff as the collector's pack or whatever it is Riot calls it on the in game store from what you're saying, but it's $10 cheaper, which is cool. Of course with my luck I'll have bought half the champs you get for free with IP I earned by now... almost afraid to look at the list. Heh. EDIT: Yeah, on my main account I already have 3 of the 15 or so you get, and I don't care about most of the others. Figures.


Well, I've yet to see that system work, then. I suck pretty bad -- I am inconsistent as anything... one game I'll go 15/3/10 and push 3 towers solo, the next I'll end up like 3/10/1 with one or no towers down and 80 minion kills, and have no idea what the hell just happened. Maybe it's the system -- I fail bad enough several games in a row, it puts me vs. a bunch of noobs even stupider than I am and I faceroll them? Who knows. Frustrating.
 
I actually got a little board with it...
Till I found the ARAM play style.

I find I play a round or two of ARAM every night.
However, I wish I hadn't bought the game now, that way I could just own toons good for ARAM :p
 
i finally get ahead by about 10 games on w/l ratio and the last two nights i've had time to play, i get on a nice 6 game losing streak. fucking ridiculous.
 
Just had the longest game ever. it lasted 82 minutes. The opposing team killed Baron 3 times. one of their inhibitors respawned twice. they had destroyed our center inhib & one turret at the beacon.

We ended up winning. The enemies had the best Alistar and Gangplank I've ever seen. So intense and stressful. Why do I play this game?!
 
Do you guys recommend using IP to buy heroes that are on sale? I've found a few that I like (Twisted Fate is one) that were going for 1300-something IP. I was just wondering if I'm going to regret using those points later. I'm lvl 11 right now.
 
If you like them, buy them. You'll get more IP. I don't recommend buying any champs that you haven't got to play for free yet. They may look really awesome "on paper" but just not work at all for your play style.
 
I'm happy with Twisted Fate so far. He's not real great at getting kills, but he's great for control and support. I bought him because he was on sale but also because I've seen him as an ally and enemy and thought he was pretty cool. You're right though, it was a risk since I had no idea if I'd like him or not.
 
Just build him pure damage / attack speed. Use your ult and pop in when people are at half or below. He'll get plenty of kills.
 
If anyone wants a causal clan to play with. Clan Amadas is a good one, its pretty relaxed, and everyones usually on vent.

Better than pugging, but from what ive seen theyre not uber hardcore competitive.

I had a game that went on for 120mins, we had a valad that was feeding and screwing around doing warmog stacks. As a veigar i had 1k ap with 20 stacks of mejaj, a DFG, Riali's, Lich, Hat. Did like 4k bursts, but prolly coulda done 7 ish if i was using lich procs to their full advantage.

Renekton is crazy fun to play with btw.

Oh and for all the newbies and pros alike, heres a site if you havent found it already. http://leaguecraft.com/ good discussions on hero builds and such.
 
It uses an ELO ranking system, in short, the game tries to match you against teams which it assumes you have a 50/50 chance of win/loss. Loose a few in a row and it will drop you until you have the same ratio again. Win a few in a row and it will match you against a team it doesnt think you can beat, if you beat these teams consistently your ELO rank gets bumped up and those teams become your 50/50 There is no top and no bottom. As far as level matching goes the only thing the game does is try to match your teams average level with the other teams average level. If you go into a match with a team entirely level 15 or what not your very likely going to get matched with another team that is entirely level 15. When you join games solo, it will always place you on a team that is similar to your ELO so instead of being matched with level 15's that are terrible, or much better than you, you get people around your skill level. Because people level at roughly the same rate your ELO at level 15 for winning 70% of your games will never be as high as your ELO for winning 70% of your games at level 30.

The real issue with the match making system at the moment is the team average level on arranged teams, a team of 4 level 30's and 1 level 10 is often given opponents that are very under qualified.
 
I play this but not as much as I play HoN.

If you really like this game you should give HoN a try. The new casual mode is essentially modeled after the LoL game mechanics (no gold loss on death, denying is only to prevent the last hit gold etc.). The normal mode is a little more hardcore.

I like HoN for the atmosphere (announcer etc), speed of play, etc.

Anyways I play LoL with some friends and would probably play more if I had more people to play with.

My ID on play games is "FecalFighter"...add me.
 
I just looked at HoN a little. $30 seems a little steep in the door considering they're competing with a free mod and LoL...

Of course my opinion is a little colored by the fact that I paid $40 or so for Demigod a while back and rarely if ever play it.
 
I just looked at HoN a little. $30 seems a little steep in the door considering they're competing with a free mod and LoL...
$30 is cheap considering what you get, they have dumped a lot of time and effort into the game. I have been playing for 4 months or so and have gotten more than my moneys worth.

You will eventually dump real money into LoL, I did. You just get frustrated with only being able to play 10 heroes, you will finally gave for $25 or so.

If you want a free 10 game trial hit me up and I send you one via email.
 
I guess I'm more patient than most -- you can buy all the heros with IP, quite a few are free any given week, and I buy the ones I like with the IP I've accumulated. So no, I don't see ever spending any real money on LoL. It's not worth $25 or $30 to me.
 
Eh, I might've considered it during the $10 off promo period that apparently just ended, but $30 is too much for something I may really hate. I'm not that good at these kinds of games, and the amount of negativity, griefing, and general bitchiness directed at new players in LoL and similar games (and I'd assuming HoN from what I know of it)... no real interest if it's going to cost me more than a couple days worth of fast food or a case of beer.
 
I just think that if you really like LoL and you're really into it, then the natural progression would be to play HoN.

HoN really is the current epitome of this genre of game. LoL is like the casual, amateur league whereas HoN is the highly competitive, pro league. Once you play HoN, there's really no going back.

I think it's a good idea for LoL players to get into HoN because they can learn the basic mechanics and strategies of this game genre before they dive deep into HoN. The learning curve is pretty ridiculous. I have a friend who I got into HoN a few months ago and he's still pretty bad at the game...mostly because he's never played DOTA or LoL.

I'm not trying to start a LoL vs HoN flame war. I'm just suggesting that for those who really like LoL, not the casual players, they should really try HoN. I believe it's a better, yet harder, game overall and really steps up the competitiveness. I mean in HoN if you make 2-3 mistakes in the early levels 1-6 you pretty much lost the game for your team.
 
Yeah that is /not/ what I want at all. If anything, I'd like a more casual LoL, not a more hardcore version. Also, the way you used "transgression" makes no sense. Should be "progression."
 
HoN really is the current epitome of this genre of game. LoL is like the casual, amateur league whereas HoN is the highly competitive, pro league.
And....this is were you lost all credability. 99% of the players who play HoN want to THINK they are pro /FIFY. I play HoN not because I think it is more pro, but because I like the atomosphere and game speed better. Which is why I think LoL and Casual Mode in HoN are the future of the genre....not the try hards like you.

The current mechanics of Normal Mode HoN will eventually cause them to go bankrupt, it just doesn't work for casual gamers (read 99% of the player base) to jump in and play....its not fun. LoL and Casual Mode HoN provide that and Riot is capitalizing on that, S2 not so much. They made strides with CM, but the problem is they still have a segragated player base. People want to play what the pros play, but in reality it just doesn't work because of the team dependency. Its not fun to play support and never get kills, it is fun in LoL and HoN CM to build your heros/champions and then have team fights to the end.

DotA will face the same revenue issues that S2 is clearly having (hence why they added an in game store) unless they make changes to the game play like the creators of LoL did from the start.
 
I have a couple of friends who consistently nerdgasm over LoL during lunch at school, and they're constantly trying to get me to play, problem is, I just don't have any free time to sink into a game like this. Between working just under full-time (30-35hrs/week) and finishing off my senior year of High school, I just can't justify spending even an hour two a day on this. WoW was bad enough. (glad I got bored of WoW before I even hit lvl80)
 
