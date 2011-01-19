League of Legends -- how many [H] regulars?

Friend of mine got me in to this goddamn digital crack. I'm in my second year of law school andhave time to dedicate 30 minutes to an hour for a match 2 or 3 times a day, and yet there I am. Just now getting some idea of what I'm doing, 30-40 matches in after a few days. (had a long weekend and a couple snow days, that helped)How many [H] regulars play there? Around what times? Anyone around regularly between 5 and 11 PM EST want to team up? Non-idiots are a true commodity in the game, as I'm sure many of you that play know. The [H] tends to provide.For those who haven't heard about it, it's free to play, a sort of expanded Defense of the Ancients. They want you to buy points and get new champion characters and stuff faster, but if you're somewhat patient it really is free apart from the stupid skins for each character which always cost you cash, from what I know of them. I'm level 12 of 30 (you level outside of main game and gain new abilities) so still pretty new. I have an alt account I play exclusively with a friend that's at 8. Between I've logged... I don't even want to think about how many hours, between two weeks roughly. If you get on a team of idiots, it's painful. Like, drive you to drink painful. If it's a really good game, between two teams that are well balanced and know what they're doing, it's amazing fun. Sadly unless you know some people the former happens more often than the latter, but the latter happens just often enough to keep you chasing...If you're thinking about starting up there and feeling generous PM me and I'll send you a referral link via email. I don't know if you get anything, and I think I need like 30+ to get anything worth while which clearly isn't ever going to happen seeing as I don't give a shit, but eh, worth messing with I guess. I'm willing to give new players tips on starting out too, but I only recently started myself so they might not be that great.