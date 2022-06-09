Layers of Fear (Bloober Team)

polonyc2 said: I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam Click to expand...

I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.