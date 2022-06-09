Layers of Fear (Bloober Team)

Layers of Fears- Official Reveal Trailer

using Unreal Engine 5...coming in early 2023...

 
Neat idea, but I have zero faith in the Bloober Team when it comes to the PC.
 
I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam
 
polonyc2 said:
I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam
I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.
 
Domingo said:
I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.
Ja, the PC version is a mess. Console version on both the Series X and PS5 is fine.
 
If this was any other developer I'd seriously consider this on the PC. As it stands, It's something I might check out on the PS5 instead.
 
For those wondering, this is a remake of a 2016 game as well as its 2019 sequel. Kind of recent games to remake. I think I have one of these that I got free somewhere and never played it.
 
Flogger23m said:
For those wondering, this is a remake of a 2016 game as well as its 2019 sequel. Kind of recent games to remake. I think I have one of these that I got free somewhere and never played it.
I guess they wanted to better tie the 2 games together from a narrative perspective. The second game was a departure from the first, so this is a chance for them to get it right.
 
