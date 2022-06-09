Layers of Fear (2023)

I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam
Ja, the PC version is a mess. Console version on both the Series X and PS5 is fine.I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.
I guess they wanted to better tie the 2 games together from a narrative perspective. The second game was a departure from the first, so this is a chance for them to get it right.For those wondering, this is a remake of a 2016 game as well as its 2019 sequel. Kind of recent games to remake. I think I have one of these that I got free somewhere and never played it.
Layers of Fear Demo Available on May 15
The demo will be available for a limited time as it's expected to end on May 22 at 3:00 PM PT...
The demo is okay. I dunno if it seems "next gen" necessarily, but the graphics are good if you crank 'em up. It isn't really my style of game, but I suppose it's exciting to have an UE5 title in the wild. Performance seemed fine. I got a little hitch when looking around for the first time in each area, but it was only one and done. Compared to most full titles these days, I'll take that.
Bloober Team's last game 'The Medium' seemed to have a lot of performance issues so this new Layers of Fear sounds like a huge improvement (due to UE5)
This is a different character. The black woman is only in the beginning of the demo. When you finish her section you take on this white male for the rest of the demo.I like the blobber games,they look good and this one had minimal amount of stutter and hitching compared to there other games.Has Ray Tracing and all the upscaling crap.
One thing I do not get,I think I was playing as a black woman writer but when I look at my reflection I was a white male.Did I fall asleep while playing and missed something.Removed HDR so you can see character on forums better
