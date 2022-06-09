Layers of Fear (2023)

Domingo

Domingo

Neat idea, but I have zero faith in the Bloober Team when it comes to the PC.
 
polonyc2

I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam
 
Domingo

Domingo

polonyc2 said:
I heard really good things about 'The Medium' in terms of RTX effects so I really want to give that a try...too bad it left PC Game Pass a few months ago...hopefully it returns soon or goes on sale on Steam
I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Domingo said:
I've tried the Gamepass version repeatedly. I keep re-downloading it and hoping for fixes/updates, but there never are any. It's a mess of a game. It looks and plays like 90's point + click adventure game, but performs akin to Cyberpunk running in 8K with no DLSS. Super choppy and slow in lots of places, no matter what settings you use. Both HDR and surround sound are full-on broken, too. The RT effects look neat until you realize they're mostly pointless. Most areas are dead still and they could have just pre-rendered the same effect. There are some pretty detailed ways to fix some of the HDR/audio problems via the DX11 Steam version, but the Gamepass version has always been locked down as a UWP file. Even after MS allowed devs to let people to install the files in normal folders, the Medium never did.
Ja, the PC version is a mess. Console version on both the Series X and PS5 is fine.
 
Domingo

Domingo

If this was any other developer I'd seriously consider this on the PC. As it stands, It's something I might check out on the PS5 instead.
 
Flogger23m

For those wondering, this is a remake of a 2016 game as well as its 2019 sequel. Kind of recent games to remake. I think I have one of these that I got free somewhere and never played it.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Flogger23m said:
For those wondering, this is a remake of a 2016 game as well as its 2019 sequel. Kind of recent games to remake. I think I have one of these that I got free somewhere and never played it.
I guess they wanted to better tie the 2 games together from a narrative perspective. The second game was a departure from the first, so this is a chance for them to get it right.
 
polonyc2

Layers of Fear Demo Available on May 15

The demo will be available for a limited time as it's expected to end on May 22 at 3:00 PM PT...



polonyc2

this looks like the first UE5 game that will be released...sounds really impressive...

Layers of Fear Hands-On Preview

What truly elevates the Layers of Fear experience, however, are the visuals and audio...built with Unreal Engine 5, the game is among the best-looking horror games released to date...taking advantage of Lumen and dynamic lighting, Anshar Studio managed to make the Painter's house more haunting than ever...the series' iconic transitions are vastly enhanced by the new lighting system as well, making the experience incredibly immersive

what's even more impressive is how smoothly the game ran even in its pre-release state, as my system (i7-10700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16 GB RAM) had no trouble running the game at 4K resolution with the NVIDIA DLSS quality preset and ray tracing on at an average of 90 frames per second, with none of the stuttering issues that are plaguing most recent PC ports

Audio is no less impressive than the visuals...using binaural audio to immerse players even more in the haunting world it has created, the developer took extra care in creating the perfect soundscapes for every moment, with some haunting piano pieces being the highlight of the game's audio elements...

https://wccftech.com/layers-of-fear-hands-on-preview/
 
revenant

revenant

Good stuff. The original had a wonderful and beautiful creepy environment so this should look pretty damn impressive at 4k on an OLED. I should be able to keep 120fps locked np too..

Looking forward to this . . .have a calendar reminder to install it Monday!
 
gerardfraser

gerardfraser

I like the blobber games,they look good and this one had minimal amount of stutter and hitching compared to there other games.Has Ray Tracing and all the upscaling crap.

One thing I do not get,I think I was playing as a black woman writer but when I look at my reflection I was a white male.Did I fall asleep while playing and missed something.Removed HDR so you can see character on forums better
Domingo

Domingo

The demo is okay. I dunno if it seems "next gen" necessarily, but the graphics are good if you crank 'em up. It isn't really my style of game, but I suppose it's exciting to have an UE5 title in the wild. Performance seemed fine. I got a little hitch when looking around for the first time in each area, but it was only one and done. Compared to most full titles these days, I'll take that.
 
P

polonyc2

Domingo said:
The demo is okay. I dunno if it seems "next gen" necessarily, but the graphics are good if you crank 'em up. It isn't really my style of game, but I suppose it's exciting to have an UE5 title in the wild. Performance seemed fine. I got a little hitch when looking around for the first time in each area, but it was only one and done. Compared to most full titles these days, I'll take that.
Bloober Team's last game 'The Medium' seemed to have a lot of performance issues so this new Layers of Fear sounds like a huge improvement (due to UE5)
 
Domingo

Domingo

polonyc2 said:
Bloober Team's last game 'The Medium' seemed to have a lot of performance issues so this new Layers of Fear sounds like a huge improvement (due to UE5)
Absolutely. I tried to play the Medium 4 different times. Every time I did, something else was broken or it ran like complete hot garbage on a 3090/5800X. I guess there were work-arounds, but because the Gamepass version was locked down, none of them work on that version. This ran totally fine minus those couple of hitches. For all I know the real game won't have that, too.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Game looks and runs fantastic on my machine. No stuttering or hitching to be seen.
gerardfraser said:
I like the blobber games,they look good and this one had minimal amount of stutter and hitching compared to there other games.Has Ray Tracing and all the upscaling crap.

One thing I do not get,I think I was playing as a black woman writer but when I look at my reflection I was a white male.Did I fall asleep while playing and missed something.Removed HDR so you can see character on forums better
This is a different character. The black woman is only in the beginning of the demo. When you finish her section you take on this white male for the rest of the demo.
 
w35t

Just got through the demo, I've only played on my laptop so far and I'm getting great framerates but also getting stutter, area transition at the very least. Even though I lost over 40fps the game seemed to run more smoothly (though not perfectly) with DLSS off at ~80fps. I also don't see anything at all that feels next gen to me, hell, even the old metro games look better to me than this. Everything looked really washed out to me as well. I found the ending of the demo pretty damn creepy though, maybe there's something here? Too early to tell for me.
 
