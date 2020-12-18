Lawmakers Asking Whether Cyberattack Is Act of War

HAL_404
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 967
"Congressional lawmakers are questioning whether the cyberattack on the federal government is an act of war.
According to The Hill, the cyberattack, widely attributed to Russia, may be the biggest in U.S. history."
any truth to that report or is it just political spin?
Interesting how this comes on the heels of the Solarwinds hack
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/cyber-attack-war-durbin-romney/2020/12/18/id/1002196/
According to The Hill, the cyberattack, widely attributed to Russia, may be the biggest in U.S. history."
any truth to that report or is it just political spin?
Interesting how this comes on the heels of the Solarwinds hack
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/cyber-attack-war-durbin-romney/2020/12/18/id/1002196/
Last edited: