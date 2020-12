Lawmakers Asking Whether Cyberattack Is Act of War

It's a tough question.On the surface of it yes. The attacks are a form of warfare. (Not to tread into politically dangerous waters here, but especially so when they are attacks on the credibility of the electoral system)The question is, how do you respond? Currently we are retaliating in kind. It wasn't that long ago U.S. hacks compromised the Russian power grid (though it got surprisingly little press stateside)If you take it beyond that, what do you do? Airstrikes on targets in Russia?While today's Russia is not as powerful as the Soviet Union at its height, it is also not the decaying mess it was immediately post cold war. They have modern weaponry and would inflict serious casualties if it came to an armed conflict. (They also still have nukes) With enough resolve the U.S. would likely pummel Russia in an armed conflict, but it would come with enough casualties and cost that it would be politically infeasible.I mean, if intelligence could figure out where the cyber-warfare people are located and take out a facility with a cruise missile, that may send a message, but it would also have VERY unpredictable long term consequences.Putin is a strongman whose immense popularity at home is highly dependent on him taking a strong stance against the west. He may feel backed into a corner in a situation like that and need to lash out. It could trigger things we really don't want to happen.