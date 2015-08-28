Lawbreakers. F2P FPS Cliffy B game. [Update] It is no longer F2P.

Really reminds me of BAttleborn, Overwatch, Battlecry, etc.



What's the deal? All of these comapnies suddenly got the idea to make similar games? OR they all got wind of Blizzard's new IP and said "lets follow suite" just like how when WoW came out and so many people copy nad pasted that same basic style.



I know Overwatch isn't a new idea (TF2, etc) but there haven't been so many of those kinds of games all announced so closely like this.