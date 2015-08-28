Lawbreakers. F2P FPS Cliffy B game. [Update] It is no longer F2P.

If there is another thread please link it. I did search because I thought I started one myself. The game finally got a proper name recently also. ;)

Lawbreakers is the new F2P first person shooter Cliffy B game. It finally received a slick new game play video today. Check it out!


Personally I think it looks awesome! I'm going to tweet at Cliffy B and ask how the monetization will work. He seems to love answering intelligent questions.

[Update] As of 3/17/2016 the game is no longer F2P.
 
Last edited:
So class- and team-based shooters are going to be the hot trend, now. Looks like it could be fun. I'll be all over it so long as it's not P2W.
 
Streiw said:
Oh, fuck me.. Nexon? I'll pass.
Supposedly Nexon isn't as bad as they used to be in the past. I'll give Cliffy B the benefit of the doubt and see how he intends to monetize the game before I pass judgement.
 
Really reminds me of BAttleborn, Overwatch, Battlecry, etc.

What's the deal? All of these comapnies suddenly got the idea to make similar games? OR they all got wind of Blizzard's new IP and said "lets follow suite" just like how when WoW came out and so many people copy nad pasted that same basic style.

I know Overwatch isn't a new idea (TF2, etc) but there haven't been so many of those kinds of games all announced so closely like this.
 
Its funny that the fps games of recent past I've always thought of having a dull color palatte, now these new upcoming fps seem like they have too much color.
 
Streiw said:
Oh, fuck me.. Nexon? I'll pass.
I didn't notice that... Welp, that lowers my enthusiasm a few notches.

kuyaglen said:
Its funny that the fps games of recent past I've always thought of having a dull color palatte, now these new upcoming fps seem like they have too much color.
That is pretty funny. Why do they always have to go to extremes? It seems like when people say "neutral" they (designers) read that as dull and flat, while they read "needs more color" as over-saturated.
 
Is it just me or does it looks like Call of Duty? Not a bad thing mind you, just looks like CoD:AW and the upcoming CoD:BO3. Well I won't know till I play so will wait until then to see what gameplay is like.
 
To me it looks like a combination of Titanfall, Overwatch, and TF2.
 
Go fuck yourself cliffy

foff.gif
 
cageymaru said:
Supposedly Nexon isn't as bad as they used to be in the past. I'll give Cliffy B the benefit of the doubt and see how he intends to monetize the game before I pass judgement.
The game looks good. I've been wanting something more like the Unreal games to get my twitch shooter fix. CoD hasn't done it for me in a very long time and frankly neither does BF4. This might be worth trying especially if it's free to play.
 
Trailer and gameplay look good but arena fps or something similar to it appear to be not popular on my network.
 
Speaking of TF2, I think Valve have shown that F2P with cosmetic microtransaction can be a successful model. Even in DOTA 2, unlike their competitors they don't need to put any hero behind a paywall. Therefore I'm not sure why we don't see more company adopting such approach instead of going for the traditional P2W or anything that affects gameplay.
 
Hornet said:
Speaking of TF2, I think Valve have shown that F2P with cosmetic microtransaction can be a successful model. Even in DOTA 2, unlike their competitors they don't need to put any hero behind a paywall. Therefore I'm not sure why we don't see more company adopting such approach instead of going for the traditional P2W or anything that affects gameplay.
because cosmetic micro transactions tend to take more time to make their money back, something valve can handle, most companies want the instant profit and the traditional P2W allows that.

riot games(league of legends) proved cosmetic micro transactions work and valve jumped on that with TF2, DOTA 2 and some other games so don't give all the credit to valve.
 
Looks ok it won't do any better then Dirty Bomb though which is don't pretty good right about now.
 
CliffyB is a name I never want to see in the credits of a game, right up there with Adrian Chmielarz
 
you guys should check out Fortress Forever. Free to play, no microtransactions. Classic fortress gameplay with no modern influences. Bunny hopping, etc.
 
dreamcast87 said:
Is it just me or does it looks like Call of Duty? Not a bad thing mind you, just looks like CoD:AW and the upcoming CoD:BO3. Well I won't know till I play so will wait until then to see what gameplay is like.
What..? How did you get Call of Duty out of that video.

This is clearly an attempt at the Overwatch/TF2 market. It won't do well.
 
Lawbreakers is no longer F2P and is a Steam exclusive.
Cliff Bleszinki’s LawBreakers no longer free-to-play

Steam page.
LawBreakers on Steam

“As the game continued to take shape, we realized free-to-play wasn’t the right fit for what we’re building,” Bleszinski said in a press release.


“LawBreakers is a competitive game at heart and that means balance is a big priority to me, my team, and our community. Using a digital premium model helps ensure an even playing field by giving fans access to every available role without any barriers.”
 
Yep, most likely it'll be like League of Legends in terms of microtransactions but also require you to buy the game.
 
Oh man, pulling a DayBreak Games (H1Z1) move here.

Next thing you know, they'll split this into 2 games and charge for both.
 
DSO Gaming says that the game supports DX12.
LawBreakers Won’t Be Free-To-Play – PC Requirements Revealed, Will Support DirectX 12 | DSOGaming | The Dark Side Of Gaming

And here are the game’s PC requirements:

MINIMUM:

  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia 460 (1GB)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Minimum specs listed are based on pre-alpha game build and subject to change.
RECOMMENDED:

  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 -4790
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 12 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Recommended specs optimized for 90FPS. With a high end card like a Nvidia GTX 980 Ti the game should run at 144hz. Game supports up to DX12.
 
It's UE4 so it shouldn't be too surprising that it and probably every upcoming UE4 game will.
 
I honestly feel like DX12 is slowly becoming a four letter word and I couldn't care less about its use.
 
