Lawbreakers. F2P FPS Cliffy B game. [Update] It is no longer F2P.

If there is another thread please link it. I did search because I thought I started one myself. The game finally got a proper name recently also.
Lawbreakers is the new F2P first person shooter Cliffy B game. It finally received a slick new game play video today. Check it out!
Personally I think it looks awesome! I'm going to tweet at Cliffy B and ask how the monetization will work. He seems to love answering intelligent questions.
[Update] As of 3/17/2016 the game is no longer F2P.
