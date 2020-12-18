Law banning “rental” fees for customer-owned routers takes effect Sunday

erek
"Importantly, this legislation will go into effect just in time to help consumers who are considering signing up for pay-TV service from Comcast. The company recently announced it would be raising its company-imposed fees like the Broadcast TV Fee and the Regional Sports Fee starting on January 1, 2021. These skyrocketing fees could cost Comcast customers an additional $78 a year. While the TVPA doesn't do much to help existing pay-TV customers, who will now be forking over enough money for a month or two of car insurance despite not knowing they would be doing so when purchasing their service, it would help new customers avoid signing up for a service they can't afford.
While the ban on charging rental fees for equipment that customers own applies to both TV and broadband service, the other transparency requirements affect only TV service. "Although the TVPA helps new customers avoid signing up for a budget-busting pay-TV service marketed at a significantly lower price, it doesn't extend to Internet service," Feld said. "We urge Congress to expand the requirements to Internet service providers so no consumer gets surprised by—and locked into paying—outrageous telecommunication fees.""

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...r-customer-owned-routers-takes-effect-sunday/
 
Fully [H]
Zepher said:
That is pretty shady charging a rental fee if they aren't renting anything.
I feel like there are already laws on the books for stuff like this. Charging for something you are not providing is already illegal, isn't it?

I've never experienced this, but I have had to be pushy with Verizon to remove their equipment from my service, as their system assumes that you Will be using at least one router and one set top box of theirs.
 
silentsod
Years ago Comcast randomly started charging me cable modem fees on a cable modem I bought outright. They fixed it and even gave me some freebies but boy was I pissed off that they had the gall to try and get away with it or the incompetency not to track who actually rents a modem from them.
 
2[H]4U
Zarathustra[H] said:
I feel like there are already laws on the books for stuff like this. Charging for something you are not providing is already illegal, isn't it?

I've never experienced this, but I have had to be pushy with Verizon to remove their equipment from my service, as their system assumes that you Will be using at least one router and one set top box of theirs.
It gets very murky, very quickly.

They (often) say they require their equipment to connect to their service, and charge you for it. If you found some way of making something else work, that's not their interest or concern (and they don't support it anyway). But they'll still charge you for the "required" equipment.

Yes, it flies in the face of standards and choice, but those two words are not really what ISPs care about.
 
GoodBoy
They were charging rent on customer owned equipment? Fuck that. So glad I've never given that company a single penny..
 
