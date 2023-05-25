Launch of RISC-V Fundamentals Course

erek
[H]F Junkie
RISC-V is awesome
“This course prepares IT professionals to write assembly language code for RISC-V processors and use high-level languages like C to develop applications for RISC-V-based systems. Additionally, participants will learn about RISC-V operating systems and tools that can be used to develop and debug RISC-V software.”
Source: https://training.linuxfoundation.org/blog/launch-risc-v-fundamentals-course/
