Launch-day buyers: How long do waterblocks lag cards?

I've never bought a card on launch day before, but am willing to take the plunge this time. I know I want an FE due to waterblock compatibility and silicon binning, and I'm ready to retire my 1080ti, which has been working overtime to keep up with 3440x1440 @ 144hz.



I'm all set to F5 camp on Nvidia's store with my debit card in my hot little hand, but once I actually click "confirm," then what? Can I count on the big players like EK, Heatkiller, XSPC and the like to have blocks available for purchase that same night? If not, how long does it usually take? Should I plan to run the card on air for a few weeks or months?