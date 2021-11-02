Latest * STABLE * BIOS for ASUS X570 Strix-E?

I'm kind of a "set it and forget it" guy where the BIOS is concerned. I'm still running on 1408, which I installed probably June 2020 and has been 100% rock solid. Not a single BSOD.However, I'm trying to get ready for Win 11 and for the latest AMD chipset, so I want to update the BIOS. I need some recommendations. It doesn't have to be the latest-and-greatest, but I can't afford to keep trying out new BIOS releases. And because of work at home, it has to be reliable. It would be terrible if the system crashed in the middle of a zoom meeting, among other things.