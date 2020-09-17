Latest reviews of FE and AIB comparison for 3080

I quickly got over this mornings ****fest that was the pretty much a translucent paper launch.



Getting back to the numbers, it looks like the AIB cards that are out now seem to overclock for ****. Cards are heavily throttled and max average overlock depends on temps.



It looks like the only real discernible difference are the temps. EVGA and Zotac seem to have terrible temps, with MSI near the middle, and Gigabyte and ASUS averaging in the mid 60s at full load. All the AIBs seem to be doing better than the FE cooler.



At this point, I'm willing to take the dirt cheapest 3080 and throw a block on it as it seems max average clocks are solely dependent on temperatures.