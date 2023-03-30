Latest GPU or GPU with more VRAM, which is more important for VR?

I've been wondering this and wanted to ask you all about it. Which is more important for VR, having the latest GPUs or having GPUs with more VRAM? So, pretty much, would a 3090 be better than a 4080 due to the load of extra VRAM or would the 4080 come out on top due to it's newer architecture. I have a 3080 FE and while it's no slouch, ever since I've updated my headset, I've realized that it's been reaching that 10GB threshold on occasion. So, would getting an older card with more VRAM for cheap be better than getting a new card with more VRAM, but be more expensive. What are your thoughts on this?