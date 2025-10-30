  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Latest AMD Radeon Drivers Disable USB-C Power Delivery on RX 7900 XTX Reference

"The AMD Software Adrenalin 25.10.2 WHQL drivers apparently disable USB power delivery from this port on reference-design RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The port continues to provide DisplayPort passthrough, but without power delivery, so your USB monitor might need its power brick plugged in, or to use a USB power delivery shunt. Those for whom this is a dealbreaker are recommended by AMD to switch back to AMD drivers as old as 25.3.1 to reliably use USB-PD from this port."

bonehead123 said:
Class Action here we come, unless they can provide a valid reason for disabling the feature, like a fire hazard or other safety issue....of which "it wasn't working anyway" does not count IMHO :D

Time to "lawyer up" ?

Note that I don't now, nor have I ever, owned either of these cards, so I really don't care one way or the other, but if I had & were using them in the manner to which this situation applies, then I would be breathing all sorts of fire & brimstone towards AMD...
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342426/...usb-c-power-delivery-on-rx-7900-xtx-reference
 
