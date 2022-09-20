Last Chance Sale

S

souwen

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
1,208
I'm stripping my LAN party setup. All were working when put into storage, most tested earlier this year, as-is. Full systems, Combo's, Mix-n-match offers welcome.
Paypal GnS or square or gpay. Everything + shipping at cost (USPS Flatrate) based on size.

1 - 16 port 10/100 Switch netgear = $5
2 - 8 port 1Gb Switches (1 desktop style , 1 rack mount) = $10 (2SOLD)
5 - Ubiquiti Pico M2 wifi APs (most are flashed to unifi)(PoE upon request) = $5ea (11SOLD)
8 - Ubiquiti UAPs, Unifi abgn APs (PoE upon request) = $5ea (6SOLD)
3 - Ciso Small business dual WAN VPN 10/100 Routers = $5ea
1 - Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite (LIKE NEW) = $75
1 - EVGA GeForce GTX 460 Superclocked - 768MB GDDR5 = $15
1 - R7 240 1GB VGA/DVI/HDMI $10
1 - EVGA GTX 650 1GB DVI/DVI/MINI-HDMI $20
1 - EVGA GT630 2GB DVI/DVI/MINI-HDMI $10
1 - AMD R9 270X 2GB DVI/DVI/DP/HDMI $50
1 - Dell GTX645 1GB DVI/HDMI/DP $20
 
socket 1155 mobo mostly are intel brand boards, couple are Dell. as I break them, I can list them.
 
J

jdempsey

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2017
Messages
143
I'm interested in the 24p GbE switches, as in I want at least the two I see, probably all, only see two in the photo though? Any of these PoE? Shipping will be the only caveat with these, so let me know what that looks like. Gonna PM you, but if you want to make me a deal on all the network equipment and can ship it reasonably, lets work something out.

i7-970 + Alienware matx Mobo + 12gb DDR3 = $10 as well

A socket 1155 mb as well, prefer intel over dell if possible.

also a handful, of GigE PCI NICS, call it 5. edit: sorry I see there's only 4 available. I'll take however many. Anywhere between 1 and all 4. If someone else needs one however, that's fine as well.

also a couple of the 1TB HDDs, whatever is left, 3.5 or 2.5 is fine
 
Hey, if you don't get rid of all this stuff, let me know what you have left and I can send you a prepaid UPS shipping label (or labels)--I'd hate to see this stuff in working condition or even marginal working condition get trashed. (y)
 
PM'ed back - all orders shipped
Price drop on the video cards.

GOING Once
 
