Last build, 3930K in 2011. What should I buy now?

My system is still running strong (but with a few glitches due to newer software not liking Windows 8 much). 3930K, 32 Gig DDR3 Ram, 512G SSD for OS and software, a few HDD (2TB worth) configured in Raid for storage, GTX 680.



I need to build (or preferably buy) another system to use elsewhere for the same things I am doing now which may eventually replace the ten year old machine.



I've not taken full advantage of the X79 box (OC'ng with elaborate cooling, etc...) and really don't need it. An 11700K might be a waste if I'm not going to do so on a new box. I'd prefer not to OC it anyway.



SSD's have come down in price enough to justify either 1 large disk for everything or the same configuration I have now, but two disks instead of 1 SSD and 5 HDD in RAID. The RAID configuration was done at the time for both speed and redundancy. I can get similiar (or better) speed with a modern day SSD and don't need the redundancy of RAID since everything important is synced to dropbox.



I don't play games at all. The machine is used mainly for coding (Netbeans, etc...), a little video editing in Premiere Pro, minor photoshop work, and remote desktop (so Windows 10 Pro is a must). I'd like to be able to dabble in DaVinci Resolve, but not going to bother if it increases cost significantly (which I think it will).



The two biggest bottlenecks to a DIY build:

1) Obtaining a graphics card

2) Not wanting to do it because this machine is going to be across the country in another home, so order and ship would be preferred, rather than order parts shipped there and assemble. I could go that route if recommended and benefits would be substantial for the same (or lower) price, but this time around simplicity is preferred.



What I'm really looking for is the same performance (or slightly better) than what I'm getting now, without overkill which I'm not utilizing.

Budget can be anywhere from $700 to $2500, whatever will get the job done cheapest, not including monitors.



What system do you recommend, and do you still follow the practice of having the OS and work files on separate drives, or should I just get one 2TB?

Do you agree I can probably get a better graphics card with a pre-built system (since these folks have access to them) instead of overpaying by going the DIY route?

Or is integrated graphics good enough? I need dual monitor output.

I may want more RAM (possibly 64). I also use the system for trading / charts and some of these programs are hogs.

Between more PCI lanes and newer tech for SSD and DDR4 over DDR3 Ram, that alone should increase performance, but not sure what I need as far as CPU to get the same or better than out of the box 3930K with no OC. It's been 10 years...