larger ~$600 new prebuilt that will take to tinkering later? has to be prebuilt for scollership.

My eldest son (12yo) had qualified for a tutoring scholarship but with this CO-vid mess they have cancelled tutoring and are offering instead to reimburse $500 for a new desktop, we were already saving up for him to eventually get one anyway and we can throw about $150 on top of that.



I have monitors and peripherals for him just need the tower, but most of what I am finding in that range is either SFF ITX and a handful of mid ATX, I would like to get something with onboard graphics for now for school work and as he saves up drop in a graphics card for gaming, and later I would like to be able to drop in an ATX board. space is always nice for upgrades, more drives etc. are prebuilds not coming in that size in this price range anymore? ATX seams almost exclusively in HEDT. obviously out of this price range.



I have nice cases I could hand down and the money would go a lot further in just guts but the reimbursement will only cover a whole computer.