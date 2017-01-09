Large mouse pad wanted... and found!

Commander Shepard
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 4,889
I've wanted a large (but not too large) and hard (but not too hard) mouse pad for a long time. Finally found one. It's real leather, not synthetic PU wretchedness. 24" x 16". Semi-hard surface that's smooth and easy to clean with a damp cloth.
Flip side is a khaki-ish color
$30 on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01J25KSSW/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
