Large Monitor upgrade from LG 43UN700-B (latest IPS version) for strictly office work and 4k movies, please help.

A

amd4life

Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2005
Messages
526
I have a 43UN700-B that I thinking of replacing. I do not game at all, and the monitor is used for only desktop office work, music production and 4k movies.

I sit 3-1/2 feet from my monitor for 6-8 hours a day and I really need crisp text, so I would like to find a large SRGB IPS 4K panel. This monitor is okay, but the text in certain menus is a little jagged and the colors are not that vibrant, versus my smaller dual 24" IPS 4K seteup, no matter the settings I have tried to tweak.

The colors are expressed in a muted, almost like google material pastel. I have tried using the display port, and a high quality HDMI 2.1 cable and the colors are just okay. So any better options that folks can recommend? Is the HP Z43 a quality monitor for crisp text, vibrant colors and 4k video playback?
 
B

burburbur

n00b
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
62
I'm pretty sure all those older Dell/Viewsonic/LG 43" 60 Hz IPS displays use the same LG display in your panel so I doubt they are any better. The newer ASUS and Acer ones use a VA panel that has its own problems.

I've also been waiting for a quality 43" 4k panel with a good PbP and KVM solution and there's nothing out there and nothing on the immediate horizon. I've given up and am back to three smaller displays.
 
