Large Monitor upgrade from LG 43UN700-B (latest IPS version) for strictly office work and 4k movies, please help.

I have a 43UN700-B that I thinking of replacing. I do not game at all, and the monitor is used for only desktop office work, music production and 4k movies.



I sit 3-1/2 feet from my monitor for 6-8 hours a day and I really need crisp text, so I would like to find a large SRGB IPS 4K panel. This monitor is okay, but the text in certain menus is a little jagged and the colors are not that vibrant, versus my smaller dual 24" IPS 4K seteup, no matter the settings I have tried to tweak.



The colors are expressed in a muted, almost like google material pastel. I have tried using the display port, and a high quality HDMI 2.1 cable and the colors are just okay. So any better options that folks can recommend? Is the HP Z43 a quality monitor for crisp text, vibrant colors and 4k video playback?