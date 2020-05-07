Large monitor / TV, advices

S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
278
I'm looking for a large monitor ( or TV ) as PC monitor.
After about a year, I couldn't find a fix for my Samsung Q9FN
Posterization ( color banding, too )
I don't know if this effect called " Posterization " is visible on a printscreen ( hardware / software )
Here is the latest example ( printscreen attached )
Clouds, at dark, look absolutely awful. It's hard to describe how I see them on the display. Sometime I can see some green - pink stripes, very subtle, depending on the background colors ...
I did many tests ( Netflix, different TV channels, YouTube, games, etc ) and it's visible / annoying. Tried with 2different RTX 2080 Ti, 1 GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 980 Ti
I've read this article, and they say " Our color gradient tests revealed that Q9FN has a tendency to produce posterization / color banding, which could be seen on more than one occasion and mostly when watching movies in highly compressed video quality such as those from iTunes or Netflix "
Here is the link :
https://www.flatpanelshd.com/review.php?subaction=showfull&id=1525936564
I just want to sell it, can't use it like this. I'm looking after a replace.
55 inches would be ideal. VA panel, 4k
Could anyone recommend me something ? Are there 4k TV's or large monitors with true 10 bit panel ?
I could go for some LG OLED screen, but I'm affraid of the burn in / retention. I use my PC mostly for flight simulator and web browsing.
It won't be used as a TV
Any advices are welcome, thank you
 

Attachments

Last edited:
NukeDukem

NukeDukem

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
2,303
Well I got a 55CX and I'm pretty happy with it. Certainly a step up from any monitor I've owned. I hate to sound like a salesman for Best Buy, but they offer burn-in protection with their Geek Squad warranty. It's pricey but worth the peace of mind for me.

edit: I would recommend a second monitor for web browsing if you go the OLED route. One thing it sucks at is small font / web text. For your flight simulator, games, Youtube videos, movies etc it will look stunning.
 
NukeDukem

NukeDukem

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
2,303
shadowj said:
Do you use it as a PC monitor ?
Can you please, give more details about ?
Click to expand...
The main idea is to keep static images off the screen for long periods of time. It can be used as a dedicated monitor but you've got to do things like minimize the task bar and maintain a black wallpaper. I use my 32" monitor in portrait mode for web browsing and use the TV for all my fullscreen applications. Check out the "48CX" thread. Lots of good advice in there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top