Large monitor / TV, advices

I'm looking for a large monitor ( or TV ) as PC monitor.
After about a year, I couldn't find a fix for my Samsung Q9FN
Posterization ( color banding, too )
I don't know if this effect called " Posterization " is visible on a printscreen ( hardware / software )
Here is the latest example ( printscreen attached )
Clouds, at dark, look absolutely awful. It's hard to describe how I see them on the display. Sometime I can see some green - pink stripes, very subtle, depending on the background colors ...
I did many tests ( Netflix, different TV channels, YouTube, games, etc ) and it's visible / annoying. Tried with 2different RTX 2080 Ti, 1 GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 980 Ti
I've read this article, and they say " Our color gradient tests revealed that Q9FN has a tendency to produce posterization / color banding, which could be seen on more than one occasion and mostly when watching movies in highly compressed video quality such as those from iTunes or Netflix "
Here is the link :
https://www.flatpanelshd.com/review.php?subaction=showfull&id=1525936564
I just want to sell it, can't use it like this. I'm looking after a replace.
55 inches would be ideal. VA panel, 4k
Could anyone recommend me something ? Are there 4k TV's or large monitors with true 10 bit panel ?
I could go for some LG OLED screen, but I'm affraid of the burn in / retention. I use my PC mostly for flight simulator and web browsing.
It won't be used as a TV
Any advices are welcome, thank you
