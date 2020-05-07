Large monitor / TV, advices

I'm looking for a large monitor ( or TV ) as PC monitor.After about a year, I couldn't find a fix for my Samsung Q9FNPosterization ( color banding, too )I don't know if this effect called " Posterization " is visible on a printscreen ( hardware / software )Here is the latest example ( printscreen attached )Clouds, at dark, look absolutely awful. It's hard to describe how I see them on the display. Sometime I can see some green - pink stripes, very subtle, depending on the background colors ...I did many tests ( Netflix, different TV channels, YouTube, games, etc ) and it's visible / annoying. Tried with 2different RTX 2080 Ti, 1 GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 980 TiI've read this article, and they say " Our color gradient tests revealed that Q9FN has a tendency to produce posterization / color banding, which could be seen on more than one occasion and mostly when watching movies in highly compressed video quality such as those from iTunes or Netflix "Here is the link :I just want to sell it, can't use it like this. I'm looking after a replace.55 inches would be ideal. VA panel, 4kCould anyone recommend me something ? Are there 4k TV's or large monitors with true 10 bit panel ?I could go for some LG OLED screen, but I'm affraid of the burn in / retention. I use my PC mostly for flight simulator and web browsing.It won't be used as a TVAny advices are welcome, thank you