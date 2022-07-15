Large File Transfers with Gigabit Server & Gigabit NAS

If it starts fast, and goes fast for at least a few minutes? It's most likely not your network or your network settings at the root of the problem. I'm the first one to turn to wireshark for problems, but I really doubt it would be very useful in this case. A quick peek might show some major problems, but I'd look elsewhere.



What sort of drives are in the NAS, any chance they're shingled? Long sequential writes to an empty drive should be great for shingled drives, but for that to work, the host OS needs to know about it, and a lot of SMR drives lie about it to their host, so things get slower and slower. If you can get a terminal on the NAS box, you might try a long sequential write dd if=/dev/zero of=somefile bs=1m count=512 or something (with the network copy stopped, so you're not competing); if that's fast and your network copy is slow, maybe it is the network; but if it's slow too, it's the drives.



Also, Western Digital says "Turning Off Cloud Access / Remote Access, DLNA Media Server and iTunes Server can help increase data transfer rates.", so that might be something if your large files are media files, maybe.