LARGE Corsair & Chieftec case FREE - local pickup only So.Cal

vxspiritxv

Feb 10, 2001
1,582
So I know people are looking for these cases, rather than trashing em, giving them away to a good home.
Southern California, 92336, 210 / Cedar exit. PM me.
I'm only available till Friday 20th, if not gone by then, after Feb 2nd.
(21st - 1st going to be out of the country on vacation)
SamirD

Mar 22, 2015
5,873
Do they come with the stuff in the pictures or is anything different/missing?
 
