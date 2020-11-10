Large 4k monitor vs the Ultra wides

Curious everyone's opinion on best type of monitor for gaming immersion, the type that will pull you into the game, make it feel more real?



Last month I bought a used on Craigslist, Acer Predator 34" gaming monitor 3440 x 1400res, and it looks great, the curved wider edges pull you into the game, the fast refresh rate and stuff, it's super cool looking.



But then my 40" 4k display, holy cow, plugging this baby back in, and it's a beast, you have way more top and bottom view, and the screen is so large you feel you can almost jump inside the game, it just grabs you. My 4k moniotr is older, now I want to get maybe that Acer Predator 43" 4k monitor.