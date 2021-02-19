Laptop with Good Speakers Built-in

My Y50-70 is old and it would be nice to retire it in favor of something newer; however, one of the main reasons why I chose the Y50-70 at the time was because it had very good speakers (for a laptop). The audio quality, volume, and range were all excellent, perhaps even a bit better than my old 2007 MacBook Pro's built-in audio hardware.



I enjoy listening to music at reasonable volumes while working and for various reasons, headphones or external speakers are inconvenient. Most of the models I have seen (or heard), including the new Lenovo Legion, Dell G5, Acer Nitro 5, etc. have either terrible speakers or acceptable speakers mounted in terrible locations.



Can anyone recommend any current models with good built-in speakers?