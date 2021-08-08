Laptop USB ports not supplying enough power to phone and tablet.

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,280
DEVICES:
-MSI GL65 Leopard 10sek-022
-Redmi Note 9S, USB 2
-Chuwi Hipad X, USB 2

Notice my laptop isn't supplying enough power to my devices and see a gradually battery drain on those 2.
Have Cool Tool say they usually use 500-800ma playing games and my power bank can charge them while in use but I see a drain when I have them connected to the laptop.
 
