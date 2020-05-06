Laptop Suggestions - Printer Suggestions

I'm looking for options on a something budget friendly with a few specific specifications.



Need: 16gb ram, decent screen, hdmi port, usb ports



I have a colleague that is looking to buy a laptop in the 400-700 range that has terrible vision. He needs something to surf the web, pull up emails, print pdfs, compose music, etc. Currently he uses an external tv to see the screen via hdmi cable. He will continue to use the TV at home, but on the go it would be nice if the screen was something that wasn't too dim or small.



No gaming.





He is also interested in a solid printer with scanner that prints clearly. I personally love the laser printer quality and I think he would as well. Color isn't required but would be a nice bonus.





Suggestions?