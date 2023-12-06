Laptop shuts off overnight/after a few hours even when performing tasks

I have an Alienware Area 51 laptop and Windows 11. The laptop battery was getting old and bulging so I removed it and am using the laptop plugged directly into the power



I have my windows power settings set to never shut the laptop down or put it in Standby when it is plugged in. But I notice that it continually shuts down after a few hours even when it's doing operations like copying several terabytes from one drive to another. I would like to have it running overnight so I can get these file transfers done quickly. But when I wake up in the morning it's shut off. Even though the file copy is not nearly complete.



I'm wondering if perhaps the laptop not having a battery is messing up the power settings forcing the laptop to shut down after a few hours. I have no idea. I'm not going to invest in replacement battery since I plan to build a new system q one of next year.



Can anyone offer any suggestions on how I might troubleshoot this to stop it from shutting down after a few hours?