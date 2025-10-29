Laptop RTX 4070 Second Monitor Issue

jfespinoza
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2007
- Messages
- 131
I have a Legion laptop that I have had hooked up in my server rack, hardwired into my network, that I've been using as a remote gaming device throughout my home with Moonlight/Sunshine. I removed the secondary monitor dummy plug to commect it to my living room TV (4K 120hz TV), and when I went to put it connect it back onto the network, I'm running into the issue of it not recognizing the by windows.
- I've uninstalled my Nvidia driver and app and reinstalled it (no luck)
- I reconnected it to the LG TV and reduced the resolution and refresh rate (no luck)
The HDMI port in the back connects perfectly fine to other monitors it's just all of a sudden not working with my dummy plugs after connecting to that LG TV. I would love any help.
- I've uninstalled my Nvidia driver and app and reinstalled it (no luck)
- I reconnected it to the LG TV and reduced the resolution and refresh rate (no luck)
The HDMI port in the back connects perfectly fine to other monitors it's just all of a sudden not working with my dummy plugs after connecting to that LG TV. I would love any help.