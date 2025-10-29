  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Laptop RTX 4070 Second Monitor Issue

jfespinoza

jfespinoza

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 4, 2007
Messages
131
I have a Legion laptop that I have had hooked up in my server rack, hardwired into my network, that I've been using as a remote gaming device throughout my home with Moonlight/Sunshine. I removed the secondary monitor dummy plug to commect it to my living room TV (4K 120hz TV), and when I went to put it connect it back onto the network, I'm running into the issue of it not recognizing the by windows.

- I've uninstalled my Nvidia driver and app and reinstalled it (no luck)
- I reconnected it to the LG TV and reduced the resolution and refresh rate (no luck)

The HDMI port in the back connects perfectly fine to other monitors it's just all of a sudden not working with my dummy plugs after connecting to that LG TV. I would love any help.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2025-10-28 215004.jpg
    Screenshot 2025-10-28 215004.jpg
    62.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top